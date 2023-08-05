Kajol Has A Powerful Message For Kids Nysa And Yug: ‘Take Trolling With A Pinch Of Salt’

Kajol’s success in the film industry is undeniable, but like any other journey, it has been accompanied by its fair share of challenges. Despite her remarkable achievements, she has encountered difficult moments that tested her resilience including massive online trolling. On her 49th birthday today, Kajol has a special message not just for her kids Nysa and Yug, but for everyone who faces the brunt of online trolling.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol opened up about how she often talks to her children about handling online trolls. She advises Nysa (20) and Yug (12) to take the negativity with a pinch of salt. Kajol believes that it’s essential not to take everything said by trolls seriously or respond to each and every comment. “Because roz kuch na kuch nikal raha hai, roz kuch na kuch bol rahe hain,” she added.

In past, Kajol’s daughter Nysa, in particular, has been subjected to a lot of trolling. Addressing this issue, the actress said she often tells her kids not to pay any attention to it. She added that on her birthday she wants to encourage people not to be swayed solely by the opinions of a few voices on social media. She wants them to use their own brains, trust their instincts, and form their own judgments.

Kajol further emphasised how these trolls should not be given any importance. “I read some headlines that say ‘brutally trolled’. And I’m like, ‘What does it exactly mean and who are these people brutally trolling me or my family?’ Also, saying that an actor got brutally trolled for wearing a pair of shoes and going to the airport is like too much. One has to take it with a pinch of salt and have that bit of sense of humour,” she said.

During her chat with the news portal, Kajol also took a moment to express heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support during the times she faced nasty trolling incidents. On the professional front, Kajol recently stepped into the world of OTT with projects such as Lust Stories 2 and The Trial.