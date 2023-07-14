Kajol Hits Out At Paparazzi Stalking, Says 'There Has To Be A Line'

Kajol has hit out at the constant stalking of celebrities by paparazzi. Known for her straightforward nature, the actress spoke out about the non-stop stalking by the paparazzi. During an interview with Miss Malini, when the actress was asked about her views on too much encroaching in personal space, she responded, “I do think this is too much right now and it is like a pendulum. It’s gaining momentum and it’s at that height right now and it’s going to come down, it has to come down. It’s a question about balance, it has to come down.”

Kajol highlighted the need for boundaries and privacy in the lives of public figures. She shared the reality that she can’t file a complaint as an ordinary person would in a similar situation. Further, she opened up about the impact of the paparazzi culture on her mental and emotional health.

Kajol expressed that if she were an ordinary person, she would immediately report the incident to the police. She explained that as a star, she cannot openly question why she is being followed or threatened by it. The constant presence of 7 or 8 people with cameras, regardless of her attire, requires her to be constantly on guard. Additionally, the actress mentioned the criticism she receives for her reactions to the paparazzi, with people saying she is treating them badly. She then highlighted that “there has to be a line drawn somewhere.”

In another interview, the Dilwale actress highlighted her concern about the lack of protection she and other public figures have. Kajol acknowledged the unavoidable media attention that comes with being a celebrity but stressed that their constant presence has left her feeling vulnerable and anxious. The actress expressed her hope for a future where the industry recognizes the importance of the mental and emotional well-being of celebrities.

She made a heartfelt plea to media professionals, urging them to find a balance between their duties and respecting an individual’s personal space.

Kajol is prepping up for the release of her upcoming project, The Trial. The series is an Indian adaptation of the popular American TV series, The Good Wife.