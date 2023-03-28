CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveInnocent Passes AwayRam Charan BirthdayRRR OscarsAkanksha Dubey Suicide
Home » Movies » Kajol is Proud of Daughter Nysa for Conducting Herself With Dignity, Says ‘She’s 19 and...'
1-MIN READ

Kajol is Proud of Daughter Nysa for Conducting Herself With Dignity, Says ‘She’s 19 and...'

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 14:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Kajol opens up about her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Kajol opens up about her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Kajol opens up on daughter Nysa Devgn's popularity and freedom of choice.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The star kid has not made her Bollywood debut yet but often hits headlines with her public appearances. Now, Kajol has opened up about her daughter’s popularity and shared that she is proud of the way Nysa carries herself. “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her," the actress told Hindustan Times.

She continued, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Speaking about her daughter’s freedom of choice, Kajol shared that she herself has abided by those norms when it came to standing out in the film industry. “I never worried about being a part of a group or following the trend or being at the number one spot in the rat race. I never thought about all that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. Helmed by actor-director Revathy, the movie is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). He died in 2004. The film couldn’t bring in great box office numbers but was a critical success due to it’s conventional storyline.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier on working in the film, the actress had shared with PTI, “It’s not the kind of film that you can ever do without feeling. I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to do the film because it’s a subject that is everyone’s nightmare. It was difficult for me to say yes to it. The great thing about Revathy is she made it easy as we were in the same situation day in and day out and it takes that fear away, besides Salaam Venky is written so beautifully. It is a celebration of life and the film teaches you that life should be a celebration.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Kajol
  3. nysa devgan
first published:March 28, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 14:47 IST