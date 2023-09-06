Kajol On Having Kids Yug And Nysa's Back, Says 'They Are Not Afraid To...'

Bollywood actress Kajol recently opened up about being brought up by her mom Tanuja and how she has imbibed those lessons to raise her kids Nysa and Yug too. Sharing some parenting tips the actress revealed why her kids Nysa and Yug are unafraid to try new things.

In an interview with Soul Safar, Kajol shared that its extremely important for parents to be a friend as well as a confidant to their children at every step of their life. She shared, “Both my children today, are not afraid to try new things or pursue their unique interests. They know, ‘Okay, Mom’s got our backs’. And I assure them, ‘Yes, I’ve got your back. Don’t worry about it."

She further credited her mom Tanuja for this parenting style. She added that her mom taught her how not be judgemental and accept everyone and everything without any basis. “My mother had this uncanny ability to accept pretty much everything around her. I don’t think she ever gave us a basis for any kind of -ism. Whether it had to do with color, gender, or whatever. I had one of the most amazingly forward-thinking upbringings," she shared.

She added, “We grew up with the fact that everything was okay. Everything was a norm. At the same time, gave me the right to live as and how I please. It’s all ok as long as you are not going out and hurting somebody, or doing something horrible."

Kajol has been garnering praise with her back-to-back performances in OTT projects. She was last seen in Netflix’s original film, Lust Stories 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series, The Trial Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. The series also features Saurabh Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta and Gaurav Pandey in the lead roles. The actress also Do Patti with Kriti Sanon.