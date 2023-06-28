Kajol Opens Up On Female Pleasure Before Lust Stories 2 Release: 'It's Normal. We Can't Do Without It'

Netflix is back with the second part of its hit comedy, Lust Stories. The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The cast also stars talented actors Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome.

Kajol, who plays a pivotal part in the anthology, shared her views on normalising the concept of female pleasure. In a recent interview, the actor said that society should treat the subject of female pleasure with the same level of normalisation as eating and drinking.

Speaking about it, she said, “At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we’ve normalised eating and drinking. It’s really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus."

The actress also shared her thoughts on the changing portrayal of lust in cinema. She spoke of how in the past, it was shown as two flowers coming together and then suddenly, the woman would be pregnant. But now, movies are reflecting the language of love as defined by today’s society. “As far as eternal love stories are concerned, I don’t think anyone believes in it today. Nobody wants to die for anyone for sure. There is no belief in eternal love stories. If not you, there will be someone else. People believe in multiple soulmates these days. And therefore, all the love stories we’ve made so far have been very differently made. They’re based more on friendships, modern relationships and society." she said.

Kajol will be starring in Amit R. Sharma’s segment of Lust Stories 2.