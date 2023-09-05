Kajol Pens Heartwarming Note For Her Mom On Teachers Day, Calls Her 'Strong' and 'Cool'

On Teachers Day, Bollywood actress Kajol opened up on being raised by her mom as well as her grandmother with a heartwarming Instagram post. The actress shared several snippets from her interviews where she mentioned about them in a video montage. She also penned a gratitude along with it.

The note read, “I really was raised by a village. A village filled with strong cool women. I learnt by example not by being preached to. And I can never thank all my teachers enough. The good and the bad and the in between. All of them taught me different things that had absolutely nothing to do with what u learn in school."

On a closing note she added, “The lessons had to do with life and came in handy just when I needed them the most. Like most kids I thought I wasn’t listening but like most kids I was absorbing.. and hence the current me who is a beautiful amalgamation of everything I was taught and continue to be taught.

#HappyTeachersDay ♥️✨."

Kajol’s success in the film industry is undeniable, but like any other journey, it has been accompanied by its fair share of challenges. Despite her remarkable achievements, the actress has been often subjected to negative comments and trolling.

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about how she often talks to her children about handling online trolls. She advises Nysa (20) and Yug (12) to take the negativity with a pinch of salt. Kajol believes that it’s essential not to take everything said by trolls seriously or respond to each and every comment. “Because roz kuch na kuch nikal raha hai, roz kuch na kuch bol rahe hain,” she added.

Kajol further emphasised how these trolls should not be given any importance. “I read some headlines that say ‘brutally trolled’. And I’m like, ‘What does it exactly mean and who are these people brutally trolling me or my family?’ Also, saying that an actor got brutally trolled for wearing a pair of shoes and going to the airport is like too much. One has to take it with a pinch of salt and have that bit of sense of humour,” she said.

Kajol has been garnering praise with her back-to-back performances in OTT projects. She was last seen in Netflix’s original film, Lust Stories 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series, The Trial Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. The series also features Saurabh Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta and Gaurav Pandey in the lead roles. The actress also Do Patti with Kriti Sanon.