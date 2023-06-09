Kajol Quits Instagram, Deletes All Her Posts; Says 'Facing One of the Toughest Trials of My Life'

Bollywood actress Kajol has announced she is quitting Instagram. The actress took to Instagram and announced her decision. She shared a post with the message, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She shared the post with the caption, “Taking a break from social media." Kajol did not reveal the reason behind the move. She also removed all her posts.

However, several fans took to the comments section to show their support to towards her decision. “I hope that the break does you great good and I wish you the very best as you navigate the tough parts of life. Prayers and love," a fan wrote. “Love you,be safe and healthy," added another. “You are strong enough to face any problem.soon you will overcome," a third fan wrote.

However, many also speculated that this move could be connected to her upcoming project, The Good Wife.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned.