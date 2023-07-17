Kajol Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Post About 'Falshoods' And 'Gossips', Says 'You Are A Class Apart'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat made her Instagram debut a few months back and ever since then, fans eagerly look forward to her musings on different topics. Maintaining that trajectory, Zeenat Aman, in her latest post got candid about ‘falsehoods’ and ‘gossip’ that entailed a reaction from Kajol.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Zeenat Aman posted an elegant portrait picture of herself, owing her white outfit, wine-coloured tinted sunglasses and a beautiful earring. And we know all about Zeenat Aman and her captions, it was poignantly penned and touched upon an important topic. She wrote,"Public perception is a funny thing. When you are famous, complete strangers imagine that they have an intimate knowledge of your character and life story. Many also feel entitled to the sort of gossip and judgement that would elicit their own moral outrage were the tables turned.”

Expressing the kind of false news she has heard about herself in the past 59 years, the veteran actress continued,"In my 50 years in Hindi cinema I have read and heard enough falsehoods and cruel statements about myself to fill a book. I have no inclination to list and counter each one of these because they simply do not merit so much of my attention.Now I know the usual response to such an assertion is - well if you choose to be in the public eye, then deal with the gossip. To which my reply is - yes, I have and will continue to deal with it. But I will also not hesitate to say that spreading loose gossip and false information says much more about the speaker than the one who is spoken about!"

She concluded, “Alright, that’s enough lunchtime lecturing for the week! I truly appreciate all of you who enjoy my Instagram handle, and share such kind and thoughtful messages and comments with me. I’m unable to reply to them all, but I do read them. Have a lovely week, everyone!”

Her insightful post elicited an interesting response from Kajol who has been in the news lately for her OTT series The Trial. She reacted,"You’ve handled the gossip with utmost grace and dignity. You are a class apart Zeenat.”

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.