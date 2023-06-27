Kajol Recalls How Shah Rukh Khan Made Her Feel Comfortable During ‘Jaati Hu Main’ Song Shoot

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have been one of the most iconic pair of the 90s. Fans just love them. Well, the actress recently shared a heartwarming anecdote from her past, recalling the special bond she shared with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and how he made her comfortable during the shooting of the iconic song ‘Jaati Hu Main’ from the film Karan Arjun.

In the interview with The Hindu, Kajol called Shah Rukh Khan the most understanding co-actor and why? Recalling shooting for Jaati Hu Main song, the Lust Stories 2 actress said that she was ‘clueless’ about the song and did what she was asked to do. “I had no clue what was being done. I was told before the shot ye karna, woh karna hai and I did just that. Bohot mushkil se kiya, lekin kiya (It was tough to do, but I did it). I would say one thing about Shah Rukh that he is still one of the most understanding costars because he understands what is uncomfortable for a woman to do and not to do and he tries his level best to make you most comfortable to do that,” she was quoted.

She further said, “I would say that he is the most understanding of actors that I have worked with in my whole (career). He really gets it, that, ‘This is not comfortable for her to do and it’s ok, I will figure a way out to make it as comfortable as possible’."

To note, Kajol will be seen in Lust Stories 2 which also stars Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur. It will be released on June 29 on Netflix. She also has a web series Trial. Directed by Suparn Verma, the series is an Indian adaptation of the American series, The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show began airing in 2009, and has seven seasons. It ended in 2016.