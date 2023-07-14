Kajol Recalls Two Photographers Following Her On Bike: 'I Could Have Reported It To Police If...'

In recent times, several celebrities have expressed disappointment with the growing paparazzi culture, recent on the list is Kajol. In a recent interview, The Trial actress shared how there is a need to draw a line when it comes to shutterbugs following actors. Kajol mentioned that she understands getting clicked by the paparazzi is a part of her job. However, she also questioned paps for following actors ‘wherever they go’.

“I do think this is too much right now. It is like a pendulum, it started off, and it’s gaining momentum, gaining momentum, and it’s at the height right now. It has to come down because somewhere down the line we are actors, it’s a question of balance, it will come down,” Kajol said during an interview with Miss Malini.

Recalling a recent incident when two paparazzi following her on a bike, Kajol added, “The other day I was crossing Bandra and these guys must have seen my car. They followed me. I had not gone for a shoot, I had not gone to a public place, I had not gone to a hotel or a restaurant. They followed my car all the way.”

The actress argued if the same incident would have happened to a common person, they would have filed a police complaint. “Because I am a star I can’t say, ‘Why are you following me?’ Because I am a star I cannot be threatened by it. Because I am a star I have 7-8 people standing over there with cameras regardless of what I am wearing. I have to be constantly on my guard,” she concluded.

Last year, even Alia Bhatt lashed out at the paparazzi for allegedly invading her privacy. It came after an entertainment portal clicked the actress while was ‘having a perfectly normal afternoon’ in her living room.

Prior to Alia, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jaya Bachchan among others have also expressed disappointment with the growing paparazzi culture.