Kajol Reveals Akshay Kumar Cooked Dal On Yeh Dillagi Sets, Saif Laughed While Shooting 'Hoton Pe Bas'

Kajol is feeling nostalgic as her 90s hit movie, Yeh Dillagi, turns 29 today. The actress took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The trio is all smiles as they strike a pose for the camera. Kajol, through a post, relived the old days and their camaraderie.

Kajol shared some fun memories from the sets. She recalled how Akshay Kumar boasted about his cooking skills and finally made them an amazing dal. In the caption, she wrote, “So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and no cellphones! Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!! Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting Hoton Pe Bas and Saroj ji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. Manish and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat..It’s not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time…"

Yeh Dillagi is a 1994 romantic comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film revolves around a love triangle between a playboy (Akshay Kumar), his boss’s daughter (Kajol), and her suitor (Saif Ali Khan). The chemistry between Akshay and Kajol was appreciated by the audience and their on-screen pairing was praised.

