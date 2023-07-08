Kajol Reveals Her Grandmother's Sweet Beauty Mantra Amid 'The Trial' Promotions; Watch

In a July 5 interview with Film Companion, actor Kajol, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2 talked about her grandmother’s mantra of small imperfections turning someone from pretty to beautiful. Kajol’s grandmother, Shobhna Samarth was an actor, director and producer in the Hindi film industry.

Kajol said, “My grandmother used to tell me that you know -she was called one of the most beautiful women in the world at one point- and she told me she’s like you know why I’m beautiful?" The actor added, “Because my nose is too big."

She continued, “And I was like, what does that mean? She’s like it’s always the small imperfections that make you beautiful, that turn you beautiful from pretty."

Kajol added, “And I was like, that’s fabulous. I wanna be beautiful."

Kajol was in conversation with Anupama Chopra for the promotion of her upcoming web series The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka. It will soon release on Disney+Hotstar on July 14. She talked about the exciting aspects of the show and what it was like to get into the character of a lawyer.

The courtroom drama revolves around Noyonika, played by Kajol, and the moral dilemmas she navigates through that drive her to to take charge of her family and her independence.

Kajol has said in a previous interview, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over."

She added, “Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka."

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the series also features Kubbra Sait, Jisshu Sengupta and Sheeba Chaddha in important roles.

The trial-of-life drama is a format of The Good Wife, an American original series created by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

Currently enjoying the appreciation for her role in Lust Stories 2, Kajol has also announced that she will star in Kanika Dhillon’s maiden production Do Patti with Kriti Sanon.