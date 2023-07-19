Kajol REVEALS Nysa Devgan Doesn't Want A Daughter: 'She Was Like... No, I'm Having Sons'

Kajol has been getting a lot of praise for her performance in the recently released web series The Trial. She has made her digital debut with the show. Well, Kajol’s daughter Nysa is very popular. Though she has not joined Bollywood but this has not affected her stardom. Recently, the actress opened up about a touching interaction she had with her daughter. She revealed the heartwarming response she received from Nysa after expressing her heartfelt wish that her daughter would have a daughter just like herself one day.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Kajol shared a glimpse into her special relationship with her daughter during a candid conversation. Kajol revealed, " One day I told her, I really hope and pray that you have a daughter like yourself. And my daughter’s answer to this was, ‘No, I am having sons because I don’t think I can handle a daughter like me.’ And I was like, ‘Well you know Nysa, now you know.” This left everyone in a laugh.

A few days ago, in an interview with NDTV, Kajol said, “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job.”

Talking about The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, shows Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer turned housewife who is compelled to don the black robes after her husband gets embroiled in a massive scandal. The show showcased the tension between Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta who is essaying her husband and a judge jailed for the controversy. The US version of The Good Wife premiered in 2009 and ran for seven seasons. The drama focused on Alicia Florrick, a woman who must support her politician husband after he is implicated in a sexual misconduct scandal while resuming her legal practice.