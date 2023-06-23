Kajol Reveals She Doesn't Have 'Sharam', Recalls Laughing Awkwardly During 'Hothon Pe Bas' Shoot

Netflix is back with the second part of its hit comedy, Lust Stories. The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The cast also stars talented actors Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome.

Kajol, who plays a pivotal part in the anthology, has confessed that portraying feelings of lust on screen has always been a struggle for her. She will be starring in Amit R. Sharma’s segment of Lust Stories 2. The actress remembered laughing awkwardly while filming the song, Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai, with Saif Ali Khan for the film Yeh Dillagi. Their laughter was so infectious that choreographer Saroj Khan had to scold them.

“There are two things I don’t have — sexy and sharam. When someone tells me, ”Sharmana hai" (you have to act shy), I ask them, ‘Yeh kya hota hai’ (what is that). When they show me and I say, “Achha, aankh neechi karni hai (Okay, I need to lower my eyes). Done!’ I don’t have the emotion but if you give me certain features to move in a certain way, utna samajh mein aata hain (I get it). You have to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us. Saif aur main hase hee ja rahe the (We kept on laughing). Saroj ji was like, ‘Tum log bahut badtameez bache ho’ (you kids are very rude). I’ve done it to the best of my ability, but then I have to depend on other people — sambhal lena edit mein, close-up le lo (take care of this during the edit, take a close-up instead),” the actress shared during an interview with Radio Nasha.

During the same chat, Kajol shared her perspective on lust. She said that according to her, lust represents a strong, intense desire for something and could even be about food. “Lust is, I feel, one of the most individual things. Everyone’s idea of lust and how they respond to it is completely different. It’s a subjective emotion, more than objective."

Lust Stories premieres on Netflix India on June 29.