Kajol Reveals The Best Part About Being Over 40, Writes ‘All Our Stupid Stuff…’

Kajol often shares fun posts and snippets on her Instagram handle for which she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress who’s currently in her 40s took to her Instagram handle to share a story embracing her age. The story read, “The Best Thing About Being 40 Is That We Did All Our Stupid Stuff Before The Invention Of Internet…So There’s No Proof.”

Have a look at the photo:

Earlier this month, Kajol joined the trend of sharing AI generated pictures. She shared a picture on social media where she believed resembling her daughter Nysa. While not directly mentioning her, Kajol dropped a hint by tagging her. It’s undeniable that Nysa bears a striking resemblance to her mother, and they are frequently spotted together.

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, “AI and me… any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who’s tagged). There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis…" Check out the photo here:

Back in April Nysa celebrated her 20th birthday. Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself with her daughter and penned a heartwarming note which read, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow (red heart emoji)”. In the photo, the duo dished out major mother-daughter goals and they candidly looked at each other and smiled.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky with Vishal Jethwa. Helmed by actor-director Revathy, the movie is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).