Kajol Reveals Why Her Kids Aren't 'Afraid' To Try New Things: 'They Know That Their Mom...'

Kajol is known for being honest and open about her thoughts and feelings. This has earned her a reputation for being straightforward, but it lands her up in controversies. However, the actress still makes people happy with her opinions. She recently talked about being happy with the decisions she made when she was younger during an interview on the Soul Safar with Bhaav show.

Discussing her parenting style, Kajol said, “Both my children today are not afraid to try new things or pursue their unique interests. They know, ‘Okay, mom’s got our backs,’ and I assure them, ‘Yes, I’ve got your back. Don’t worry about it.’”

Kajol also credited her values and perspective to her mother, Tanuja. She admired her mother’s knack for accepting everything without bias, which created a childhood environment that celebrated diversity and inclusivity. Kajol stressed her belief that everyone has the right to live as they wish, as long as it doesn’t harm others. She said, “My mother had this uncanny ability to accept pretty much everything around her. I don’t think she ever gave us a basis for any kind of -ism. Whether it had to do with colour, gender, or whatever. Mine was one of the most amazingly forward-thinking upbringings. We grew up with the fact that everything was okay. Everything was a norm.” She said that she feels every person in this world should have the freedom to live their life according to their own choices. “At the same time, give me the right to live as and how I please. [It’s all ok] as long as you are not going out and hurting somebody, or doing something horrible,” she added.

Kajol recently made heads turn at the success party of Gadar 2, when she walked hand-in-hand with husband Ajay Devgn.