Kajol Says Saroj Khan Wanted to 'Slap' Her During Sexy Song Shoot: 'I Can’t Relate With...'

Bollywood star Kajol opened up about the time she was almost ‘slapped’ by ace choreographer Saroj Khan. The incident took place when the Lust Stories 2 star was filming the song the sensual song Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai from the film Ye Dillagi with Saif Ali Khan. The 90s song had Kajol and Saif romancing. While their chemistry had everyone talking, Kajol recalled that she and Saif were giggling and laughing during the filming and that angered Saroj.

Speaking with Radio Nasha, Kajol confessed that she doesn’t relate to the concept of ‘sexy’ and ‘sharam’. She explained, “There are two things, the word sexy and the word ‘sharam’, I can’t relate with these emotions. When somebody tells me I have to bat my eyelids and act coy, I can’t comprehend it. I don’t understand the emotion, but if you give me a set of features to move in a particular way, I get that.”

Explaining her thoughts on ‘lust’, she said, “It’s a subjective emotion, more than an objectively explained one,” she said. Asked if she has ever been able to portray this emotion on screen, Kajol said, “I’ve never been able to. Most of the time I depend on my directors. You have to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us… On ‘Hothon Pe Bas…’ Saroj ji wanted to hit us. Saif and I couldn’t stop laughing. She’d say, ‘You aren’t taking this seriously, you’re ill-mannered kids’."

Kajol will be seen in Lust Stories 2 opposite Kumud Mishra. In the trailer released, Kajol and Kumud Mishra play a married couple. Kumud’s character is seen cheating on her with their house help. When Kajol removes the maid from the job, Kumud appears to abuse her physically. Kajol looks impressive in a simple, middle-class de-glam avatar.

Lust Stories is set to premiere on Netflix on 29th June, 2023.