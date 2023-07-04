Kajol Says She Wants To Sue Husband Ajay Devgn; Know The Reason

After having a glorious run as a leading actress in the 90s and early 2000s, Kajol has started her second innings with films such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Salaam Venky. She is now all set to make her web series debut with The Trial. It is an official adaptation of the American legal drama, The Good Wife. The basic premise of the story follows a woman, who returns to her career in law after a sabbatical when her husband gets caught in a public sex scandal.

Kajol has been attending many events to promote The Trial, which will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on July 14. In one of the interviews, talking about playing a lawyer in the series, Kajol joked about how she would love to sue her husband Ajay Devgn if she had a chance. Speaking to ETimes, Kajol said that there was no particular reason for it, but the mere fact that he is her husband is enough to get sued. She also said that the best part was that knowing Ajay Devgn, he would not even deny the charges that Kajol would slam on him.

Kajol also talked about getting associated with the project. When the show’s creator Suparn Varma approached her, Kajol wanted to watch The Good Wife first. Suparn had told her that The Trial would not follow the narrative of The Good Wife blindly because of the difference in culture between the West and India. The narrative would be altered a bit to suit the tastes and preferences of contemporary India. Kajol said that Suparn Varma’s vision to align with the sentiments of modern India impressed her and she gave her nod to the project. The Trial also stars Jishhu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha. While this is Kajol’s first web series, husband Ajay Devgn made his web series debut last year with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, also streaming on Disney+Hotstar.