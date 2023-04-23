Kajol SLAMS 'Cowards' in Cryptic Truth of the Day Post, Says 'Both Genders Have Their Own Set Of...'

Kajol shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories slamming ‘cowards’ from both genders. The actress, taking to her Instagram Stories, shared her ‘truth of the day’ and called out the ‘cowards and a*##***les.’ The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star added that people shouldn’t get blindsided by one’s gender while gauging their worth.

“Both genders have their own set of cowards and a*##***les. The trick is not to be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness. #ThisHitHome," Kajol wrote. She followed the cryptic ‘truth’ with a quote by Rumi. The quote read, “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation." The posts have left fans confused.

Meanwhile, Kajol was recently in the news for her special birthday post for her daughter Nysa Devgn. Nysa turned 20 on Thursday and Kajol was nothing but proud of her. Sharing pictures with Nysa, Kajol wrote, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow (red heart emoji)”.

Kajol also shared a series of stories on her Instagram stories dedicating to her daughter. The first story read, “Sometimes when I need a miracle, I look into my daughter’s eyes and realise, I’ve already created one”. The next story followed, “She is sunshine mixed with a little hurricane”. The last story read, “Raise the daughter, people are a little scared of. Teach her to be fierce, independent and not give a crap about what people think. Raise her to be a little firecracker who is going to change the world and make a difference.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, released in December 2022. The actress will now be seen in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film.

