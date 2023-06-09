Kajol Trolled For Getting Back On Social Media Hours After Quitting; Fans Say 'No One Will Believe You'

Earlier today, actress Kajol announced that she is quitting social media. She took to her official Instagram handle and announced her decision. She shared a post with the caption, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She shared the post with the caption, “Taking a break from social media." Kajol did not reveal the reason behind the move. She also removed all her posts.

However, several fans took to the comments section to show their support to towards her decision. “I hope that the break does you great good and I wish you the very best as you navigate the tough parts of life. Prayers and love," a fan wrote. “Love you, be safe and healthy," added another. “You are strong enough to face any problem.soon you will overcome," a third fan wrote.

Now, a video of Kajol has surfaced wherein she can be seen evading the media. As the paps follow her for a picture while she comes out of a building, Kajol shrugs them off and goes straight into her car. Moreover, the actress has quietly made a comeback on social media too. In a collaborative post between an OTT platform and her account, the teaser of her show, The Good Wife.

Many took to the comments section to troll her. One user wrote, “Awesome! Crying wolf! No one will believe you next time." Another wrote, “Dearest Kajol. We grew up loving you. Because you stood out even back then from those heroines with big puffy hair and pinkkk lipstick. There u were. With your freshness. Someone who reads and speaks her mind. Seeing you post something taking a break from social media was concerning. To see it to be used for PR is disappointing. Maybe you have no power over promotions. Maybe @disneyplushotstar is bigger than you. Maybe this is what they want. But this is sad and below your class. Not any publicity is good publicity. Nobody is perfect and you are not expected to be a role model but please don’t act desperate. We look up to u. Still do. Stay u. Unadulterated."

Many also wrote that they were genuinely scared for the actress and her mental health. Kajol hasn’t commented on the marketing strategy since.