Kajol Wants To Ask Shah Rukh Khan 'Real' Pathaan Box Office Collection, Sparks Controversy

Kajol sparked a controversy after she revealed she’d like to ask Shah Rukh Khan about the ‘real’ box office collection of Pathaan. His comeback film, Pathaan was one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood. Having surpassed a worldwide collection of Rs 1000 crore collection, it made history with its box office report.

While murmurs about the box office collection have been seen online, Kajol’s statement about Pathaan box office collection may have fuelled the discussion. Speaking with Live Hindustan, The Trail star was asked to reveal a question she’d ask SRK. The actress replied with a giggle, “How much did Pathaan really make?" She followed it up with a laugh but the video has drawn attention from many.

While it is evident that she is joking, a few misunderstood her joke and presumed she was questioning the box office collection. “That’s mean everyone in the industry knows something is fishy about pathan collection," a Twitter user speculated. “Muje Doubt Tha kuch Gadbad Hai, ..thanks kajol mam you Gave us Clue," added another.

Many also came forward to defend Kajol. “Bhai tu English classes le..she means Pathan made more than what was given in media," a fan wrote. “#Kajol tried pull hilarious statement but people misunderstood her trying to spread farzi negativity against King Khan," added another. “Just a corped clip cant define anything. Surely she is making fun and talking about social media whatever we see and whatever we hear. Social media is fun but few guys are taking is seriously Everyone know the bonding between these two. Stop creating these stupid wars atleast," a third user wrote.

#Kajol tried pull hilarious statement but people misunderstood her trying to spread farzi negativity against King Khan #SRK #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EEkIOP106B— Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, speaking with Bollywood Spy, Kajol said she is very happy for Shah Rukh Khan. “I’m so, so, so happy for him. I’m really, really (happy). I messaged him also and I told him also, ‘I’m so happy, I’m so happy to hear this.’ Big hug and very, very happy for him. I think it is a new phase, a new time for him and I’m super happy for him. I think he is the king and will always remain so!"