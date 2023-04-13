Kajol Was Dating 'Somebody Else' When She Met Ajay Devgn, Reveals 'I Broke Up And He...'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple has been married for over 24 years. During a recent interview, Kajol spoke about how her romantic relationship with Ajay began even though they were both in relationships with different people back then. The Dilwale actress also expressed her views on the key factors that contribute to a successful marriage.

During a chat with Humans of Bombay, Kajol reminisced about the moment when she and Ajay first encountered each other on a movie set. She recalled, “I was going out with somebody, I think he was going out with somebody at that point in time. And we did a film together and we kind of became friends from there. She added, “We just started talking, became friends, then eventually I broke up, he broke up and then we became a little more than friends."

When questioned about how she recognized that Ajay was her soulmate, Kajol chuckled and stated, “I’m not entirely sure if he’s the one. I believe he would say the same thing." Kajol highlighted the significance of consistently making an effort to maintain a successful marriage. According to her, working on the relationship on a daily basis is crucial, and married couples can attest that. “It’s got to do with wanting to work on it every day and I think that is something that any married couple will tell you that it is work, it is a hell of a lot of work, it is not easy,” she added.

Kajol said that couples must transform themselves and approach their relationship differently each day. They must acknowledge and learn to accept new aspects of each other as they evolve and change over time. The actress said that she is not the same person she was at 21-22, and even Ajay has evolved significantly from when he was 30. Despite this, they still find each other intriguing, which Kajol believes is the most significant aspect of their relationship at present.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will next be seen in the much-awaited TV series The Good Wife. The series also stars Flora Saini, Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha and Alyy Khan in crucial roles. The crime-mystery series is currently in its post-production stage and will premiere on OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here