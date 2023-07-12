Kajol Gets Into Fun Banter With Paps As They Ask Her To Pose For Photos: ‘Ye Life Mein Nahi Milega’

Celebrities often engage in fun banter with the paps and fans during promotional events. But, when it comes to Kajol, one can expect nothing short of hilarity. The actress recently appeared to have lost her cool, albeit for fun, after being told that paparazzi were waiting to take pictures of her during The Trial promotions.

When asked to pose for pictures, Kajol says, “Yeh life mein nehi milega. Ho gaya na? (We won’t get the pictures in this lifetime. Aren’t we done yet?)" When told that many paps have not got pictures yet, she loses her cool and says “Nahin mila matlab? Itne der se kya kar rahe the?" However, the actress eventually proceeded to happily pose for pictures. Check out the video here:

Kajol exuded boss lady vibes in a tangerine pantsuit paired with a cropped vest inside. She let her hair loose in wavy curls and opted for minimal makeup.

Kajol has been quite busy promoting her new judicial drama The Trial. The actress who will be entering the OTT market recently made a statement about “political leaders not having an educational background" that sparked a huge uproar recently. Soon after, Kajol was subjected to massive online trolling, to which many political figures, like Priyanka Chaturvedi, responded. She later spoke out to say that her words had been misinterpreted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol got immense praise for portraying a sexual abuse victim in Amit Sharma’s short film in Netflix’s latest anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress will next be seen in the legal drama The Trial. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s show titled The Good Wife. The series will be directed by Suparn Verma. It also stars Jisshu U Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.