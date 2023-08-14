Kajol’s Self Love Lessons Are All You Need To Ward Off The Monday Blues

Time and again, actress Kajol shares thought-provoking notes and quotes on Instagram for which she enjoys a massive fan following. On Monday, the actress penned a bundle of quotes of self-love which would surely resonate with every individual of today.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, “I will love me as hard as I love everyone else. I will fight for me as hard as I fight for everyone else. I will be as compassionate to myself as I am to everyone else.” Kajol’s wisdom on self love is the perfect dose of Monday motivation, one would need.

Have a look :

Kajol’s success in the film industry is undeniable, but like any other journey, it has been accompanied by its fair share of challenges. Despite her remarkable achievements, the actress has been often subjected to negative comments and trolling.

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about how she often talks to her children about handling online trolls. She advises Nysa (20) and Yug (12) to take the negativity with a pinch of salt. Kajol believes that it’s essential not to take everything said by trolls seriously or respond to each and every comment. “Because roz kuch na kuch nikal raha hai, roz kuch na kuch bol rahe hain,” she added.

Kajol further emphasised how these trolls should not be given any importance. “I read some headlines that say ‘brutally trolled’. And I’m like, ‘What does it exactly mean and who are these people brutally trolling me or my family?’ Also, saying that an actor got brutally trolled for wearing a pair of shoes and going to the airport is like too much. One has to take it with a pinch of salt and have that bit of sense of humour,” she said.

Kajol has been garnering praise with her back-to-back performances in OTT projects. She was last seen in Netflix’s original film, Lust Stories 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series, The Trial Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. The series also features Saurabh Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta and Gaurav Pandey in the lead roles. The actress also Do Patti with Kriti Sanon.