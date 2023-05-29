Kajol's Shocking Confession About Dushman, Malaika Arora Trolled for Arjun Kapoor's Semi-Nude Pic

Actress Kajol took a trip down the memory lane to revisit her hit 1998 film Dushman. As the film clocked 25 years today, the actress revealed that it was one of the scariest films, she ever said yes to. She also had a double-role film. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a film snippet and penned a note talking about her experience. Apart from Kajol, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana.

For More: Kajol Admits Dushman Makes Her Uncomforable, Talks About Ashutosh Rana As Film Completes 25 Years

Over the weekend, a video of Salman Khan ‘dissing’ Vicky Kaushal went viral. Both the actors were attending the IIFA 2023 ceremony in Abu Dhabi when a video of Salman’s bodyguards not only pushing Vicky aside but Salman staring at Vicky went viral. While Salman cleared the air about his snubbing Vicky on the awards show night by hugging Vicky on the green carpet, a source has now revealed that Salman was upset with the way the events transpired.

For More: Salman Khan ‘Upset’ After Being Accused of ‘Dissing’ Vicky Kaushal In Viral Pushing Video: Report

Malaika Arora is being subjected to a volley of criticism for posting a rather private photo of her boyfriend, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. Malaika on Sunday shared a picture of Arjun relaxing on a couch. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was that Arjun was seen posing with “no clothes on" while hiding his modesty with a cushion.

For More: ‘Shameful’: Malaika Arora Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for Posting Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Semi-Nude’ Photo

CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash in the IPL finale taking place in Ahmedabad. While all eyes are on who will win the IPL 2023 cup — CSK or GT — fans also spotted actress Sara Ali Khan in the stands. The cameras spotted the actress and her Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Vicky Kaushal in the stands just a few overs after Shubman Gill was stumped by CSK captain MS Dhoni.

For More: Shubman Gill Gets Stumped By Dhoni Moments Before Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Spotted At IPL Final

One of the biggest names from the South film industry, Thalapathy Vijay first appeared on the big screens with the 1992 drama Kamayya Kadhar. The actor who is presently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, has also signed up to play the lead in Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy68. The actor has been reportedly offered a whooping sum of Rs 200 crore for the film, making him the first Indian actor to receive such a massive amount.

For More: Thalapathy Vijay Gets Rs 200 Crore For Next Film, Becomes Highest-paid Indian Actor: Reports