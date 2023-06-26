Kajol's Video Takes Twist As The Actress Makes Unique Request for Work

Kajol has amassed a massive fan following in Bollywood over the past decades by performing a variety of characters with perfection. As of now, the actress is eagerly anticipating the release of her next project Lust Stories 2 and her OTT debut, The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. Recently, she shared a promotional video regarding The Trial on Instagram. As the video starts, Kajol says that there is no easy way to see this but she is looking for work. The actress says that she had taken a break from her professional life at the peak of her career. According to Kajol, she had a lot of offers from many renowned companies and people. But, Kajol says that her priorities were different at that time. Kajol adds that she stayed at home to take care of her children and be a full-time mother. According to her, she has to resume work due to some circumstances.

“I won’t lie, darr lag raha hai, nervous bhi hun, feels like sab kuch dobaara shuru karna padh raha hain, bilkul shuruaat se," she says. The actress also feels doubtful whether she would be able to compete with the younger generation or not. However, Kajol feels that she is not less capable and well equipped with life experiences and new skills that will make her even better. After watching this video, many would feel that she is talking about her acting career. But, as the video ends, Kajol reveals the name of her character, Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial. “I am a lawyer and I am ready for my comeback,” the actress concludes by saying this. The video has been made in collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar and received 1.8 Million views.

Fans commented that they were looking forward to Kajol’s comeback. Entrepreneur Megha Tiwari commented, “And one actress I always look forward to…. @kajol…..yet to see a talent like her!!". Another user wrote, “Pls Punjabi Dub this show @disneyplushotstar".

The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, directed by Suparn S. Varma will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14. It revolves around a housewife, who is forced to take full responsibility for her family after her husband is imprisoned over a corruption and sex scandal.