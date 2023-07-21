Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan Says He 'Hated' Sholay As Amitabh Bachchan Joins SDCC via Video Call

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are currently in the US attending the San Diego Comic-Con along with Kamal Haasan. During the event, the makers of Project K presented the first sneak peek of the film, now titled Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in a futuristic setting, portraying them as warriors in a war-like situation. The film is set to release in 2024. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who couldn’t attend in person, joined the event via video call.

Speaking of Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Each film of his is filled with reality. He puts so much effort in each film. The roles that he has played are quite amazing. It’s an honour to be in the same film as him. We have done a couple of films together but this one is going to be very special."

Kamal Haasan, on a lighter tone, recalled, “I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn’t sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him. As a technician, I couldn’t sleep that night and Amitji has done many such movies. Him saying nice things about my films is something I had never imagined."

Making history, Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. Before the event, a billboard for Project K at Times Square, New York City, teased the audience with the message, “First glimpse on July 20."

Earlier, the first look of Prabhas was revealed. In the poster, Prabhas, dubbed the ‘Rebel Star’ of the film sported a metal armour, dreadlocks and a thick beard. The sci-fi fantasy thriller is scheduled to release next year in January. Apart from Prabhas and Ran Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin will take part in the panel discussion.