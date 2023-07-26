Kalki 2898 AD To Jailor, South Indian Films To Look Forward To

In recent times, the South Indian film industry has produced some of the biggest hits in India. Films like the Baahubali franchise, the KGF franchise, Pushpa: The Rise and Kantara were released on a pan-India level and left an indelible mark on the audience. These films have earned huge numbers at the box office and have given its cast nationwide prominence. The industry received global recognition as well after SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu in the Best Song category. The audience loves the high-octane action and charismatic performances in these films and flocks to theatres to watch them. There’s an exciting line-up of South Indian films which are yet to release. Let’s have a look at them.

Salaar: Superstar Prabhas will be seen in another exciting project named Salaar. The film is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel and is touted to be an action thriller. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The project is all set to hit theatres in September this year.

Pushpa: The Rule: Allu Arjun will be back with the sequel to his highly anticipated film. Pushpa: The Rule will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on in different parts. Reportedly, there was news that the film has some exciting action scenes. The fans of Allu Arjun are eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the release date of the project.

Jailer: Superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in one of his highly-anticipated action-comedy films, Jailer. It is directed by Nelson and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. The film is all set to hit theatres next month, in August.

Kalki 2898 AD: This Nag Ashwin directorial is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Recently, the film released its first teaser, and it has received a great response from the audience.

Captain Miller: Dhanush will be seen in another action thriller named Captain Miller. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran and stars Dhanush, Shivrajkumar, Sudeep Krishnan, and Priyanka Mohan in prominent roles. The makers have not yet revealed the release date of the film.