Kalki Koechlin A Part Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; Says 'Film Will See Me In A Romantic Relationship With...'

Kalki Koechlin rose to fame with her role in Dev D (2009) and has since established a unique position for herself in the industry. Her performances in films such as That Girl In Yellow Boots (2011), Shaitan (2011), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Shanghai (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Margarita With A Straw (2015), A Death In The Gunj (2017), and Gully Boy (2019) have contributed to her success. While she has been away from the spotlight for some time, she is expected to make a comeback with several projects lined up for this year.

Reportedly, Kalki is also a part of the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Previously, it was only revealed that Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav were cast in the movie. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kalki disclosed that she will be portraying a character who’s in a relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film. Kalki and Siddhant have previously worked together in Siddhant’s debut film, Gully Boy.

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is presented by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film is produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. It is rumoured to revolve around the theme of social media. During her interview with Bombay Times, Kalki revealed that she has scaled back on her workload since becoming a mother to her daughter, Sappho. “I don’t want to be as busy as I used to be. I want to strike a healthy work-life balance. I am doing a lot of writing, theatre, and other performances hat keep me active and satiate my creative needs.”

She also added that her other upcoming film is Goldfish with Deepti Naval. In the film, Kalki plays the role of Anamika, a half-Indian half-English woman, who returns home to the UK to deal with her mother’s dementia.