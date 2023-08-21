Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval's Goldfish To Release On This Day To Commemorate World Alzheimer's Month

While fans eagerly wait for the critically acclaimed Kalki Koechlin starrer Goldfish, Splendid Films announced the new date of release for the film. Set in London, this heart touching movie captures the relationship between a daughter and her mother who is enduring in agony caused by dementia. The movie widely dwells deep into music, health and an emotional ride that a daughter goes through while seeing her mother in distress.

The month of September is considered as the World Alzheimer’s Month to spread awareness about the disease and demystify it. Contributing to the noble campaign, Splendid Films has decided to release the movie on September 1st, 2023. Goldfish marks the accomplished actor Kalki Koechlin’s return to theatres after 4 years.

Ahead of the release, the makers released the trail of the film, which will tug at your heart strings. At a first glance, the movie offers everything from drama and high intensity emotions, to sweet and warm moments. The trailer gives you a look into the world of Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval) and how they navigate through their bitter-sweet relationship. With ace actors such as Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur gracing the screen, Goldfish promises to be a captivating watch.

Speaking about his directorial venture, Pushan Kripalani said, “Goldfish began as a film about dementia, identity and diaspora but once the cast got involved and the ideas progressed, it soon became a movie about much more. At its core, Goldfish is a story about forgiveness and about retaining humanity in the face of the inevitable; it is about love. Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin breathed life into their characters and made their essence come true. The team is thrilled to have the film release in India and we are excited to see how the Indian audiences react.”

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.