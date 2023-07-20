CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kalki Koechlin On Made in Heaven 2 : ‘Looking Forward To Delving Deeper Into The Lives Of These Complex Characters'

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 18:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Kalki Koechlin Expresses Her Excitement For Made In Heaven 2.

Kalki Koechlin Expresses Her Excitement For Made In Heaven 2.

Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin.

Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven 2 will soon be releasing in Prime Video. The first season of the show garnered so much love and appreciation from fans and critics. The makers recently dropped the recap video which intensified the intrigue surrounding the suspenseful cliffhanger, leaving fans craving for answers.

As the first season of Made in Heaven concluded with Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala ) finding out about the affair between her husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) and her best friend Faiza (Kalki Koechlin), their lives stood at a critical crossroad. Now fans are curious to see how their lives will unfold. Will Faiza and Adil pursue their love or will Faiza prioritize her loyalty to Tara, sacrificing her own desires? 

Made in Heaven Season 1  garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim, captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling, nuanced characters, and thought-provoking themes. As the show gears up for Season 2, viewers eagerly anticipate an engaging narrative that delves deeper into the complex lives of these characters. With the promise of more compelling moments, the second season  of Made in Heaven holds the key to unlocking the answers fans have been longing for.

Expressing her excitement, Kalki Koechlin shared,  “As an actor, it’s incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.”

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, Made In Heaven season 2 will be streaming soon on Prime Video.

