Kalki Koechlin Opens Up on Being Trolled During Pregnancy; Reveals Why She Remains Unmarried

Kalki Koechlin, who is set to star in Made in Heaven Season 2, opened up on the trolls she faced when announcing her pregnancy. Kalki and her partner Guy Hershberg welcomed their daughter Sappho in 2020. During a recent conversation, Kalki addressed the trolling they had to face for not being married and revealed that it was a deliberate decision on their part to stay unmarried.

During an interview with Mashable India, Kalki shared that she had previously been married to director Anurag Kashyap, but her current partner was not keen on marriage. She shared, “Not being married…I was already divorced. He was like, ‘I’m not interested in marriage.’ So we just took a conscious decision not to marry but we were living together.”

Kalki and Guy welcomed their daughter in Goa, where they currently stay, while Kalki occasionally travels to Mumbai for work. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara-actor shared that she keeps her visits short to minimise time away from her daughter. In a previous interview with The Times of India, Kalki explained that her decision to move to Goa was driven by her desire for her daughter to grow up in a place surrounded by greenery and ample outdoor space.

During the same conversation, Kalki revealed that she first met Guy during an all-girls trip to Israel. Guy attended the same music school as one of her friends and served as one of their contacts during their trip. She mentioned that while they both travel for work, they always return to Goa when they are not working.

Kalki is set to star in the film Goldfish alongside Deepti Naval. The film revolves around a touching mother-daughter story, with the daughter returning to India when her mother grapples with the early stages of dementia. She will also be seen in the much-awaited series, Made in Heaven 2.