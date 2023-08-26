Kalki Koechlin Opens Up On Her Equation With Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap: ‘We Are Good Now’

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap are on good terms now. The actress who tied the nuptial knot with the director in 2011, officially separated from each other in 2015. Earlier in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s celebrity chat show, What Women Want Season 2, Kalki opened up that their busy work schedules and wanting different things in life were the primary reasons for her split up with Anurag. But seems like both celebrities have put the past behind them, starting a new friendship all over again.

In a recent interview, the Margarita With A Straw actress shed light on her present equation with Anurag and added that after going through so many ups and downs in life together, they have finally found peace between themselves. “I’m very much at ease now (with Anurag). We’ve been through so much together, and so much apart. We’ve reached a place of peace between us,” revealed Kalki Koechlin in an interaction with India Today.

Kalki Koechlin will next be seen in director Pushan Kripalani’s Goldfish, which narrates the endearing story of a mother and daughter, embedded with aspects like love, memory, music, and mental health. The film which was earlier supposed to hit the theaters on August 25 will now release on September 1. Interestingly, Anurag Kashyap has co-produced the film, indicating that there is no bitterness between the director and her former wife. In fact, Kalki revealed that Anurag was quite supportive of her film venture too.

Kalki Koechlin continued that Anurag Kashyap watched Goldfish during his visit to the Busan Film Festival, and gave the film a positive verdict. “He (Anurag Kashyap) saw the film in Busan, loved it, and was really supportive about it. And we’re really glad to have him on board. So yeah, we’re good now,” she said, before concluding that they have genuinely” become “good friends” now.

Just a few weeks ago, Kalki Koechin attended Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her fiancee Shane Gregoire’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Kalki showed up with her present partner Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. During the same interaction, Kalki revealed that her daughter Sappho and Anurag’s daughter Aaliya get along well with each other. “Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have kind of a playful thing. It’s good to have one more babysitter around.” said the actress. On a concluding note, Kalki shared that Sappho views Aaliyah to be a “real princess.”