Kalki Koechlin Reveals Her Part In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Would Be 'Edited Out': 'There Are Two Big Actors...'

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s iconic film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 10 years since its release earlier this year. The film was Kalki Koechlin’s breakout role in mainstream Bollywood. Her extroverted, confident and sassy character Aditi won over the audiences’ hearts with her coloured hair and sandwiches. However, Kalki shared in a recent interview that she was advised against signing the film with two big Bollywood stars.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kalki said, “I was told by quite a few people not to do Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani because it was early in my career and it’s all about strategizing. People told me, ‘You’d be drowning in this film. There are two main big actors so your part would probably be edited out.’ They had those thoughts and doubts."

However, meeting the film’s director Ayan Mukerji made her change her mind. “The way he spoke about Aditi, he started telling me childhood stories about how Aditi, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) used to hang out. He had the whole thing in his head. I knew Aditi was a character that would light up the screen. She was boisterous and exciting. I knew it was a good character after meeting him," she said.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film was a massive success at the box office. It remains one of Deepika and Ranbir’s most loved performances. The film also featured the late Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Evelyn Sharma, Poorna Jagannathan and Dolly Ahluwalia in key roles. Rana Daggubati also had a cameo in the film.

Kalki made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 film Dev.D, starring Abhay Deol as the lead. While the film did not work well at the box office, today it has a huge fan base and is considered ahead of its time. Kalki recently portrayed Faiza in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s web series Made in Heaven 2. She will next be seen alongside Deepti Naval in the film Goldfish, set to release on September 1 this year to commemorate World Alzheimer’s Month.