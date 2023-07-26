Kamal Haasan Catches Up With Oscar Winner Michael Westmor; Reminisces Their 40-Year-Old Friendship

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan who was recently in Los Angeles for the launch of Project K, met with his old friend and colleague Mike Westmore, the oscar-winning make up artist. Reminiscing their remarkable 40-year-old friendship and professional journey, the duo spoke about their collaboration on films like ‘Indian’, ‘Avvai shanmughi’ and ‘Dasavatharam’.

The veteran actor soon shared a photo from their meet up and also penned a heartwarming note which read, “From (The arrow in the sun) Soldier Blue where I saw Mike Westmore’s work to this day. I have admired Mike’s work from the inside out. Had the joy of working with him on make up and also wearing it to fame and applause. 40 years have flown with the speed of an arrow. #michaelwestmore”

Have a look :

Kamal Haasan will soon be seen in Indian 2. Touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, Michael Westmore has reportedly done the makeover for Haasan.The post production work of the film is happening simultaneously due to it’s intense graphic work.

Reportedly, according to ETimes, Kamal will be sporting multiple looks in the film. Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same title, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The stellar star cast of the film also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and Siddharth. Indian 2 is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banners Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The film revolves around a person who works to eliminate corruption from the system by killing corrupt bureaucrats. The film is slated to release in October this year.

ETimes also reported that, the makers have sold the digital rights of Indian 2 across all languages to Netflix, and that too for a whopping sum of Rs 200 crore. A source close to the development informed the news portal, “Shankar has really outdone himself with Indian 2 and people who have seen the portions of the film are extremely happy with the outcome.”

Meanwhile, Superstar Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his recent film Vikram. The action thriller minted around Rs 440 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as the most successful film of the actor’s career.