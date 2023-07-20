Kamal Haasan Is Ready For Project K’s Preview Launch At San Diego Comic Con

The makers of Project K are all set to offer the first preview of the high-budget and much-anticipated film at the San Diego Comic-Con today. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, features an outstanding cast ensemble including Kamal Haasan. The legendary actor had also joined the team for the global event, and every film enthusiast is looking forward to getting a glimpse of this ambitious project. Recently, Kamal Haasan shared a special picture from his flight, en route to the Comic Con.

The actor posted the picture on his Instagram handle with the caption, “The write way to fly #k." Kamal Haasan can be seen seated in a spacious jet and writing something on his tablet. The actor is seen wearing a full-sleeved grey and white round-neck T-shirt along with a pair of solid white trousers and tinted sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

His fans are quite excited about the film and also to witness the veteran star on screen. One of them commented, “king arrives," another called him the “Indian Cinema Idol".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Earlier, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, posted a picture of the actor on their official page. The actor was pictured strolling around the streets of the United States, dressed stylishly in a black jacket, joggers, a cap, and casual floaters. The makers referred to him as “Ulaga Nayagan," meaning Universal Hero.

Meanwhile, recently, the makers shared Prabhas’ first look poster where he is seen sporting metal armour, long locks, and a thick beard. Deepika Padukone will also make her Telugu film debut with Project K. The makers also revealed the first look of Deepika in the film. The actress looks intense in the first look poster and sported a rugged look in the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Nag Ashwin’s Project K, a sci-fi fantasy thriller, has already created a massive buzz ever since its announcement. Apart from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Hassan, the film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and others. The movie is scheduled to release next year in January and revolves around a futuristic concept based on Hindu mythology. The film’s music album is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. This is the first collaboration between Deepika and Prabhas.