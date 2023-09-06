Kamal Haasan Has This Special Message For KH233 Director H Vinoth On His Birthday

After completing Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is set to work on his next film, tentatively named KH233 which will be directed by H Vinoth. The official announcement for this project was made in July 2023 and it will be produced under Kamal Haasan’s own production company.

Kamal Haasan on Tuesday extended his birthday wishes to director H Vinoth on Twitter. His message states, “As the darkness in the society lifts, the screen lights up. Happy birthday, dear brother H Vinoth."

On the occasion of Vinoth’s birthday, the filmmakers released a special video featuring exciting montages from the upcoming film.

Kamal Haasan has penned the script for the film, which is reportedly a rural social drama centred around agriculture. The movie is expected to tackle important social issues. Furthermore, the digital rights for the film have already been acquired for a substantial sum of Rs 125 crore.

H Vinoth has indeed established himself as a successful director, with a string of hits starting from the beginning of his career. His recent films Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and Thunivu with Ajith Kumar, all performed well at the box office.

Additionally, reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi might also be a part of KH233, although an official confirmation is still pending. The complete cast and crew for the project are yet to be finalised. It’s expected that the production will commence soon as pre-production activities are currently in progress.

In addition to this project, Kamal Haasan is also set to appear in Kalki AD 2898 in Telugu, where he will play the antagonist opposite Prabhas. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Following that, he has his next project KH 234, directed by Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan recently completed shooting for Indian 2 with director Shankar, and it is currently in the post-production phase. After a brief visit to the US a few days ago, the actor is now reportedly planning a vacation in China. Additionally, he is scheduled to attend the South Indian Movie Awards show in Dubai before resuming his busy work schedule.