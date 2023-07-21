Kamal Haasan FINALLY Reacts To Doing Prabhas' Project K: 'Without A Negative, There's No...'

The long-awaited glimpse of Project-K was released at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the United States. Veteran Actor Kamal Haasan attended the launch along with several other cast and crew members of the film. The Nag Aswin directorial stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone as the leads. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will play a negative role in the upcoming project. At the global event, the veteran actor shared the reason behind accepting to work as an antagonist in this ambitious film, and there is no doubt he will do justice to it.

At the San Diego Comic Con, Kamal Haasan, along with the other team members, including Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, attended a panel discussion. Speaking at the event, he said, “The reason I accepted this film is because I come from analogous cinema. Without a negative, there’s no positive. So, a negative role is an important role in a film. Two negatives make a positive." His answer was met with a huge round of applause. The clip from the event was shared by one of his fan pages on Twitter.

#Aandavar @ikamalhaasan on why he chose to be a part of #ProjectK 🔥"The reason I accepted this film is because I come from analogous cinema. Without a negative, there's no positive. So, a negative role is an important role in a film" 💥#KamalHassan #Prabhas #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/I7OHMr8Z52 — KP ™ (@kamalmaniac) July 21, 2023

Before launching the first preview, the team of Project K gathered for a get-together. Kamal Haasan wore a classic black jacket with a white shirt, while Prabhas looked dashing in a blue blazer paired with a black T-shirt.

Vyjayanthi Movies shared a few pictures on social media and mentioned how they missed one of the cast members, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan there. They wrote, “The forces meet Kamal Haasan, Prabhas. Wish you were with us today in San Diego, Amitabh Bachchan sir. Can’t wait to see the magnificent frame of all our stalwarts Project K."

Along with a sneak peek, the filmmakers revealed the official title of the film, which is Kalki 2898 AD. This will replace the working title of Project K. The teaser shows a world fighting a deadly war where people are ruled by dark forces. There is violence and oppression everywhere. This is a multilingual sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Prabhas. The movie is scheduled to release next year in January.