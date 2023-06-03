Kamal Haasan Praises Keerthy Suresh, Calls Her 'Beauty With Brains'

Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming film Maamannan has been making headlines since it was announced. The makers recently organised the film’s audio launch, which was held in Chennai on Thursday. The event was attended by Kamal Haasan, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. At the event, Kamal Haasan spoke about Maamannan actress Keerthy Suresh. The Vikram actor said, “Keerthy Suresh is beauty with brains." According to reports, the veteran actor said this because Keerthy chose to act in Maamannan.

Speaking about the film, Kamal Haasan hoped that Maamannan would become a hit. “My wish is that Maamannan should become a huge success. This political thriller film has so much to say. For me, politics is for everyone. We are in a generation that decides which path India should take."

The Moondram Pirai actor continued, “What I admire about Mari (Selvaraj) is that he always allows space for opposing views. When one is angry, such considerations don’t usually come to mind, but Mari incorporates them in every film. He comes from a place of justice. Normally, people wish for a film to be good, but since I have already seen the film, I want it to succeed. That’s my desire. It’s also a test of our audience’s taste.”

Maamannan’s audio launch was also graced by actor Sivakarthikeyan. Fahadh Faasil, who is supposedly playing a negative character in the Mari Selvaraj-directorial, was unable to attend due to a conflict in his schedule.

Maamannan is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also stars in the film. The movie features Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil, Lal, Vijayakumar, Raveena Ravi and Geetha Kailasam. The movie went on floors in March 2022. Reports suggest Maamannan is all set to release this year but the makers have not yet confirmed the release date.

AR Rahman has collaborated with Mari Selvaraj for the first time to compose the film’s soundtrack. The first single Raasa Kannu, sung by Vadivelu, was released on May 19 and has received a good response from the viewers.

Apart from Maamannan, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. The Telugu drama is directed by Meher Ramesh.