Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 To Feature These 2 Late Actors With Help Of CGI

Director Shankar’s upcoming film Indian 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year, headlined by Kamal Haasan. The film is completing the shooting at a brisk pace after it got delayed for two years due to various reasons. While the film was halted, the team lost two crucial actors from their star cast, Vivek and Nedmudi Venu in 2021 due to cardiac arrest and COVID-19 complications respectively. The director has wished to have both late actors in his film and at the same time, he also has a few portions left to be shot for their respective characters.

Shankar reportedly used CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) and body doubles to bring back two late actors on-screen as a tribute to their contribution to Indian cinema. Vivek was known for his impressive comic timings and social activism, while the late veteran actor Nedumudi Venu contributed to Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi cinema.

Indian 2, which is the second instalment of Kamal Haasan starrer hit 1996 film with the same title, also features Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Siddharth and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. The film is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s home banner Red Giant Movies along with Lyca Productions.

During the Maamannan’s promotion, Stalin hinted that Indian 2 may have a third part of the film. He said that the film has turned out well and Kamal Haasan and Shankar are happy with the outcome. “As Shankar sir has more (unused footage) from the second part, the third part of Indian is likely to be made if necessary," he added.

The film’s music is produced by Anirudh Ravichander. It is reported that the shooting of the film is expected to be wrapped by this month. The team is aiming to release Indian 2 in cinemas in April 2024. It was earlier halted following an accident on the sets in which a few crew members died and later, it got delayed after the world saw lockdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.