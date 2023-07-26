Kamal Haasan To Ajith Kumar, Tamil Actors And Their Titles

Tamil fans like referring to their favourite actors by both their titles and their actual names. This initially started with superstar Ajith becoming Thala Ajith, Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay, and Kamal Haasan to Ulaga Nayagan. Today, let us take a look at the Tamil Actors who are more commonly known by their titles.

1. Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan:

Did you know that Kamal Haasan was initially reluctant to be called Ulaga Nayagan? Director K. S. Ravikumar gave the actor this title which when translated means Universal Hero. In his movie Thenali (2000), he used this title for the first time. The title card is a big thing in Tamil films. In the title card, the lead actor’s name comes on screen, in an engaging way to build up a connection with the audience. As Kamal Haasan helped Ravikumar a lot during Thenali, he wanted to do something special for the actor. So he thought of the iconic title of Ulaga Nayagan and released it on the title card.

2. Nadippin Nayakan Suriya:

Suriya is one of the most popular and charismatic actors in the Tamil cinema industry. The actor was given the title after he was featured in Bala’s Nandha. The movie was a huge success and also gave him immense popularity. After this massive success, the title of Nadippin Nayakan was given to Suriya. But his title is not as famous or widely used as the other titles of the actors. It roughly translates to Best In Acting

3. Thalapathy Vijay:

It is known to all that Vijay is popularly known as Ilayathalapathy. In his 1994 film Rasigan, his title Ilayathalapathy was first used. Since then, for three decades, the actor has been addressed as Ilayathalapathy. As per reports, in the later part of 2010, the actor’s title, Ilayathalapathy, was changed to Thalapathy. Thalapathy, in Tamil, means the commander.

4. Thala Ajith:

There are two Thalas for the people of Tamil Nadu. One is for famous cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and the other is for superstar Ajith Kumar. After the huge success of Ajith’s action film Dheena, one of the characters played by actor Mahanadhi Shanka refers to him as Thala. Nobody knew back then that Ajith would come to be associated with Thala twenty years after the movie’s release.