Kamal Haasan To Charge A Whopping Rs 130 Cr To Host Bigg Boss Tamil 7? What We Know

Since the announcement of Bigg Boss Tamil season 7, fans have already started anticipating the thrill of the upcoming season. They are eager to watch their favourite celebrities in the controversial house, and most importantly, they are excited to see veteran actor, superstar Kamal Haasan, reprise his role as host for this season as well. However, his fees for the show has left everyone stunned.

As per reports, the Vikram actor is charging a staggering Rs 130 crore to host Bigg Boss Tamil 7. “I am doing Bigg Boss Tamil next season as well as I see it as a platform to communicate with people" he said while confirming his participation in the new season, at the India Today Conclave South 2023.

Kamal Haasan has not commented on the rumours regarding the huge fee, and an official announcement is awaited. The actor has been part of the show since the first season and will now join for the seventh season as well.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 is expected to begin in August and will air on Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar. The list of contestants and timings will be out soon. The sixth season of the show garnered a lot of attention and controversies, as fans were critical of crowning Mohammed Azeem as the winner of the last season.

Recently, Kamal Haasan was in the news after it was announced that he would be joining the cast of Project K as an antagonist. He confirmed his involvement in the movie with a heartwarming post that read, “I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff."

Project K is a science-fiction thriller helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Ashwini Dutt. It has an elaborate star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

The film’s first look is out and will hit cinemas on 12th January 2024.