Kamal Haasan To Collaborate With Silambarasan TR On His Next Production #STR48 After Vikram

After the super success of his last production venture Vikram (2022), actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan popularly known as Ulaganayagan among his fans is now all set to produce #STR48 under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Starring actor Silambarasan TR, the film will be written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy. R Mahendran will also produce the film alongside Haasan. With this ambitious drama, Periyasamy promises another engaging experience after the success of the heist comedy Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal (2020) starring Dulquer Salmaan.

#STR48 marks RKFI’s 56th production outing and adds to the line-up of films like KH234 featuring Haasan and directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, as well as RKFI51 along with Sony Pictures starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, which is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Talking about #STR48, Haasan says, “Pursuing excellence has been RKFI’s motto. We have been doing it to the best of our capabilities for the past 40 years. We want to give a platform for people who pursue similar goals as us. Succeeding in the industry is very important to us as much as setting an example in working methods. Wishing the team Mr Silambarasan TR and Mr Desingh Periyasamy all the very best!”

STR, who gained praises for his performance in actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu last year, believes that waiting for a story like #STR48 has been worth the wait. “Patience is a virtue. It took a lot of faith but it’s worth the wait. This film will satiate my hunger for creative passion. It is a great privilege to work in Kamal sir’s production under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. I have a strong belief in director Desingh Periyasamy and his script, which will make this film a significant milestone in my career,” he says.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Periyasamy adds, “I feel extremely privileged to be a part of this film and have the opportunity to share this unique story. This project holds a special place in my heart, particularly because I am working under the production of the legendary Kamal sir’s RKFI banner. I am thrilled to collaborate with the powerhouse of talent - Silambarasan sir - who has been extremely supportive from the day he believed in my script. Many thanks to Mr Mahendran sir, for being instrumental in making this happen.” ​

