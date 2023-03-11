Telugu actors VK Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh got hitched recently. The couple stunned everyone after they shared their wedding video on social media on Friday. A handful of people attended the intimate wedding ceremony. It is worth noting that this is Naresh’s fourth and Pavitra’s third marriage. Naresh was earlier married to Rekha Supriya (his second wife) and has two sons Naveen and Tejaswi with her. He then married Ramya Raghupathi. The duo separated but Ramya denied signing the divorce papers.

Pavithra was earlier married to a software engineer but got divorced. She was then in a relationship with Kannada actor Suchendra Prasad, but they called it quits in 2018. The actress has two children from that relationship.

Apart from Naresh and Pavithra, many prominent celebrities from the South film industry found love again and got remarried. Check the list here

Kamal Haasan

Legendary actor-director Kamal Haasan’s love has been an open book since the start. He got married to famous classical dancer Vani Ganapathy in 1978. They were married for 10 years before they parted ways. The Vikram actor was in a live-in relationship with actress Sarika. They welcomed their daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan out of wedlock. Due to societal pressure, the couple got married in 1988. But the relationship didn’t last long and Sarika filed for a divorced in 2002 and it was finalised in 2004.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, famous for his negative roles in films, was earlier married to Lalitha Kumari. The two got separated in 2009 and have two daughters together. The actor then married Pony Verma in August 2010 and are proud parents to their son Vedhant.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna’s first marriage failed after six years. He married Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984 but their relationship also did not last long either and the couple got divorced in 1990. In 1992, the actor married Amala Akkineni. The actor has two sons, Naga Chaitanya from his second marriage and Akhil Akkineni from his third marriage.

Krishna

South superstar Krishna married Indira Devi (Mahesh Babu’s mother) in the year 1961, but he fell in love with actress Vijaya Nirmala whom he met on the sets of the film Sakshi. It is reported that Chandramohan played the cupid’s role in their relationship. Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala tied the knot in 1969.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan has been married thrice. In 1996, Pawan Kalyan tied the knot with a 19-year-old girl named, Nandini. While he was married, he moved in with actress Renu Desai and within three years into the relationship, they were blessed with a boy Akira. Pawan Kalyan filed for a divorce in 2007 with Nandini. Later, Renu and Pawan got married in 2009 and welcomed their second child, Aadhya. But soon they got divorced in 2012. He is now married to Russian model, Anna Lezhneva whom he met on the sets of a film.

