Kamal Haasan To Portray Antagonist In Prabhas’ Project K, Will Start Shooting In August: Report

Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in the blockbuster Vikram, will reportedly join the cast of Prabhas’ Project K by August of this year. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that Kamal Haasan is being considered for a significant role in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi film. The South star is expected to portray a villainous character, setting the stage for an exciting clash with Prabhas, the film’s lead. As per the report, Kamal has expressed his immense enthusiasm for the film’s concept and his role, ultimately accepting the offer. Pinkvilla also reports that Kamal Haasan intends to commence shooting for his portions very soon after completing his ongoing commitments. If all goes according to plan, the versatile artist is expected to grace the sets of Project K by early August.

While details about the plot and characters of Project K remain under wraps, rumour has it that Kamal Haasan will showcase a unique avatar in this futuristic sci-fi action flick. Sounds exciting, right?

A few previous reports indicated that Kamal Haasan has been offered a staggering sum of 150 crore to portray the main antagonist, but the exact remuneration details were not disclosed. However, according to Pinkvilla, the actor will be receiving a massive 10-digit salary for his role in the film.

Reportedly, Project K will be a two-part film. The grand vision and intricate plot of the project have led the makers to divide it into two instalments. The first part will primarily focus on setting up the immersive world and introducing the central characters, while the second part will delve deeper into the unfolding drama, providing a satisfying conclusion to the narrative.

In addition to Prabhas in the lead role, Project K marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The film features an impressive ensemble cast that includes legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and the talented Disha Patani. Moreover, audiences can expect cameo appearances by several esteemed stars from the South film industry.

The first part of this eagerly awaited Nag Ashwin directorial, which is in the pre-production stage, is scheduled for release on January 12 next year.