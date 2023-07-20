Kamal Haasan To Prakash Raj, Actors Who Charge Exorbitant Fee To Play Villains On Screen

The centre of attention in most films is typically a hero, but there are instances where the villain grabs a major share of the limelight. Audiences remember their dialogues and mannerisms. These antagonists have the ability to leave an indelible mark, despite portraying a vile character. This space articulates some of the most iconic villains in the Indian film industry, who charge a massive fee for playing the bad guy on screen. Read on.

Kamal Haasan- Kamal Haasan will play the antagonist in Nag Ashwin’s directorial film Project K. As per the reports, Kamal Haasan has reportedly charged Rs 40 crore for his 25-30 day call-sheet of this film. Project K is expected to hit the big screens on January 12, 2024.

Vijay Sethupathi- Vijay Sethupathi will essay the villainous character in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan. Billed to be a commercial entertainer, Jawan is directed by Atlee. According to the reports, Sethupathi has charged Rs 21 crore for this film.

Saif Ali Khan- Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan had charged Rs 10 crore for playing the role of Lankesh in Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. Adipurush received a lot of flak for the incorrect representation of the characters in the epic Ramayana. It was also criticised for its dialogues.

Emraan Hashmi- Emraan is going to play the villain in the third instalment of the much-loved Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the screens on November 10. According to the reports, Emraan has been paid an amount of Rs 10 crore for enacting the villain’s role.

Fahadh Faasil- He was impressive as a menacing villain in Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1, directed by Sukumar. He will reprise his role of IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the second part of Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 as well. According to reports, Fahadh Faasil will charge Rs 6 crore for playing this character.

Prakash Raj- Prakash Raj reportedly charges Rs 1-1.5 crore for playing the role of antagonist. He is known for his impressive performances as a villain in Singham and Pokkiri. His performance as an antagonist is always cherished by the audience.