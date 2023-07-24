Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Digital Rights Sold For A Whopping Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know

Kamal Haasan is going to shell out some exciting performances in the coming fine. As we all know that he’ll be playing a prominent character in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, he also has Shankar’s Indian 2 in his kitty. The film which has been shot in countries like South Africa and guarantees an action-packed experience for the audience is currently in the post-production stage. However, an interesting development related to the film has come to light in accordance to it’s digital rights.

Going by a report by ET Times, the makers have sold the digital rights of Indian 2 across all languages to Netflix, and that too for a whopping sum of Rs 200 crore. A source close to the development informed the news portal, “Shankar has really outdone himself with Indian 2 and people who have seen the portions of the film are extremely happy with the outcome.”

Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same title, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The stellar star cast of the film also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and Siddharth. Indian 2 is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banners Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The film revolves around a person who works to eliminate corruption from the system by killing corrupt bureaucrats. The film is slated to release in October this year.

Meanwhile, Superstar Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his recent film Vikram. The action thriller minted around Rs 440 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as the most successful film of the actor’s career. Vikram had received glowing reviews from both audience and critics alike. The film featured Kamal Haasan in terrific form. In the film, the versatile actor was seen executing edge-of-the-seat action sequences with aplomb. In addition to Kamal Haasan, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod. Trade analysts believe that due to Vikram’s phenomenal success, Indian 2 will do great business at the ticket windows.