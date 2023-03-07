Kamal Haasan has delivered several blockbusters in his career. But his 1979 film Kalyanaraman holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. Directed by GN Rangarajan, Kalyanaraman was a comedy film that did great business at the box office. Now an intriguing report has surfaced about Kamal Haasan’s Kalyanaraman. It suggests that Kalyanaraman was inspired by Sundaram Balachander’s 1948 film Idhu Nijama. Interestingly, Idhu Nijama was inspired by a 1945 Hollywood classic, Wonder Man. Not many people knew that Haasan’s Kalyanaraman was inspired by Idhu Nijama. Therefore, interest in Kalyanaraman has been reinvigorated.

Kamal Haasan has established himself as one of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema since starring in Kalyanaraman. The 68-year-old was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The film was the first collaboration between Kanagaraj and Haasan.

Vikram, an action thriller, collected more than Rs 430 crore at the worldwide box office and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022.

Vikram was Kamal Haasan’s first movie to gross over Rs 200 crore and proved his enduring appeal. In addition to Kamal Haasan, Vikram featured Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Actor Suriya also had a cameo role in the film.

Now die-hard Kamal Haasan fans are looking forward to his upcoming film, Indian 2. The highly anticipated film is directed by Shankar and stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads. Shankar has delivered blockbusters like Enthiran and 2.0. Therefore, expectations are high from Indian 2. In February, several reports came out that a crucial schedule of Indian 2 is underway in Chennai. It was even reported that Kamal Haasan had agreed to shoot for 30 days in this schedule. Indian 2 is a sequel to the Tamil classic film Indian (1996) that revolved around the protagonist’s fight against systemic corruption.

