Kamal Haasan At Comic-Con In US For The Launch Of Project K’s First Glimpse

The makers of Project K, the much-awaited collaboration of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, will be revealing the first glimpse of the movie at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, followed by its release in India a day later. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts an impressive cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in significant roles. Ahead of the event, Prabhas was accompanied by his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati in the US, and recently, a picture of Kamal Haasan in the US surfaced online.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, posted a picture of actor Kamal Haasan on their official page, referring to him as “Ulaga Nayagan," meaning ‘Universal Hero,’ a term cherished by his fans. The photo shows Haasan strolling through the streets of the USA, looking stylish in a black jacket, joggers, a cap, and casual floaters.

Vyjayanthi Movies, on July 18, shared a photo on Instagram featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, stating that the two actors have arrived in the USA and inviting fans to catch them at the San Diego event on July 20th. Both stars donned black hoodies in the picture, sparking excitement among Baahubali fans for this reunion. Rana Daggubati also shared the same photo on his Instagram, playfully captioning it as, “Just hanging out in the hills."

Rana Daggubati has been an enthusiastic supporter of Project K from the beginning. He expressed his admiration for the film during the India Today Conclave, stating that he believes it has the potential to become the next global Telugu hit. Rana mentioned that Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is a highly anticipated Telugu film that could surpass the success of Baahubali and RRR, pushing the boundaries and becoming a truly global movie from the Telugu film industry.

Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K was unveiled, with Vyjayanthi Movies describing her character as someone who holds hope of a new world in her eyes. The production house shared this exciting glimpse on their social media. Along with that, a sneak peek of the film was showcased at Times Square in New York City, generating more anticipation among fans for this highly awaited project.