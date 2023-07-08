Kamal Hassan Opens Up About His Love Life and the Reason Behind His First Divorce

Kamal Haasan, the iconic South Indian actor, is not only known for his versatility and stellar performances but also for his intriguing personal life. While many are familiar with his second wife, Sarika Thakur, fewer people know about his first wife, Vani Ganapathy. In a revealing interview with Simi Garewal, Kamal Haasan opened up about the challenges he faced in breaking his first marriage and finding love again with Sarika.

Kamal Haasan and Vani Ganapathy first crossed paths on the sets of the film Melnattu Marumagal in 1975. Their friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading them to tie the knot in 1978 when Kamal was just 24 years old. Vani, an Indian classical dancer and costume designer, brought her own artistic flair to their relationship.

However, their marriage hit rough patches, and after nine years together, they decided to part ways and officially divorced in 1988. The decision to end their marriage was undoubtedly a difficult one for Kamal Haasan, who described that period as one of the toughest in his life. He shared, “I was facing difficulties in my marriage, and things weren’t going well. I wanted to stay happy. Getting close to someone else while being married and managing the troubles of my personal life was all very painful."

It was during this challenging time that Sarika Thakur entered Kamal Haasan’s life. They tied the knot in 1988. This marriage later faced its own share of difficulties and they decided to part ways in 2004. Kamal Haasan and Sarika are parents to two daughters Shruti and Akshara.

Kamal Haasan’s journey through his love life reflects the complexities and challenges that many individuals face when navigating relationships. His honesty and candor in discussing his personal struggles offer a glimpse into the vulnerabilities and choices he had to confront.

Kamal Haasan remains an eminent figure in Indian cinema, known for his remarkable acting skills and contribution to the film industry. He continues to captivate audiences with his performances, while his personal life serves as a reminder that even public figures face personal trials and tribulations.

As Kamal Haasan’s fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, they will undoubtedly appreciate his ability to share the intimate details of his love life, demonstrating that behind the glamour and stardom, lies a man with his own set of joys and sorrows.